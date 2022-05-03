Submit Release
CryptoNumus S.A. is launching for a limited time a loyalty campaign for BTC users

CryptoNumus Market Place BTC Offer

Soho Paradisus, San Jose, Costa Rica

CryptoNumus will value BTC at USD 47,000 regardless of the global market dollar exchange value if they swap their BTC for global real estate before May 31, 2022

We are excited to encourage Digital Asset Holders to make the most of their Digital Assets by investing in our exclusive global real estate properties located in Canada, Bahamas, Costa Rica and Panamá”
— Efren Barajas
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoNumus S.A., "CNSA," is pleased to announce that CNSA is launching a worldwide loyalty campaign for Digital Asset Holders interested in the real estate properties available on the CryptoNumus Market Place using Bitcoin (BTC).

Beginning on May 3, 2022, CryptoNumus S.A. will be valuing Digital Asset Holder’s BTC at USD 47,000 regardless of the global market dollar exchange value if they swap their BTC for global real estate listed on the CryptoNumus Market Place before May 31, 2022.

Efren Barajas, Senior Vice President for Latin America of CryptoNumus states, “We are excited to encourage Digital Asset Holders to make the most of their Digital Assets by investing in our exclusive global real estate properties located in Canada, Bahamas, Costa Rica and Panamá.”

Digital Asset Holders that swap on selected real estate properties can also opt into the Pensio Property Management program which pays them guaranteed rental income for five years on their real estate. James Li, Chief Operating Officer of Pensio Global stated, "The Pensio’s guaranteed rental income program is an excellent way to produce passive income using your real estate investment, and it also gives the owner the ability to use their property with only a short notice period to Pensio."

About CryptoNumus S.A. “CNSA”
CNSA is registered in Panama and is a team of real estate, legal, administrative, and cryptocurrency digital market industry experts, deeply versed in intermediary settlement services focused on the emerging Digital Asset to Real Estate Asset swap market, centralizing asset swap closing processes, such as the implementation of smart contracts, one swap amount protocols, and transferring the FIAT conversion and market exchange risk.

CNSA charges no commissions, exchange fees or closing fees for Intermediary, settlement or closing services.

Regardless of which cryptocurrency digital asset being utilized to swap on the CryptoNumus platform from Bitcoin and Ethereum, CNSA takes on all volatility risk, ensuring clients enjoy a seamless and transparent process while swapping their Digital Assets gains into physical Real Estate Assets.

CNSA has over 3,000 real estate assets in Canada, the United States, Panama, Central and South America, and the Bahamas, and expects to list more real estate assets in many other countries by end of 2022.

CNSA team offers intermediary and swap settlement services to real estate companies owners.
Please visit www.cryptonumus.io and join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more information.

You just read:

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.