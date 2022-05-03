CryptoNumus S.A. is launching for a limited time a loyalty campaign for BTC users

CryptoNumus Market Place BTC Offer Soho Paradisus, San Jose, Costa Rica

CryptoNumus will value BTC at USD 47,000 regardless of the global market dollar exchange value if they swap their BTC for global real estate before May 31, 2022

We are excited to encourage Digital Asset Holders to make the most of their Digital Assets by investing in our exclusive global real estate properties located in Canada, Bahamas, Costa Rica and Panamá” — Efren Barajas