Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,011 in the last 365 days.

Concrete slab work to begin in downtown Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Weather permitting, starting Tuesday crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair work on Lincolnway in Cheyenne. 

Crews will perform concrete slab replacements at various locations along Lincolnway between Pioneer and Capitol Ave., including the intersections. 

Work includes saw cutting, removing failing concrete slabs and crushed base, replacing and compacting the base, then pouring new concrete. Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work. 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during slab repair operations, so the traveling public should expect delays. Parking spaces in front of businesses will be affected, so plan accordingly. Sidewalk access to all businesses will remain open throughout the project. 

The phases of the project are indicated in the visual below. The green area will be addressed first, orange second, then blue. 

This project has an expected completion date of late June 2022. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.  

You just read:

Concrete slab work to begin in downtown Cheyenne

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.