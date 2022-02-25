Concrete slab work to begin in downtown Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Weather permitting, starting Tuesday crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair work on Lincolnway in Cheyenne.

Crews will perform concrete slab replacements at various locations along Lincolnway between Pioneer and Capitol Ave., including the intersections.

Work includes saw cutting, removing failing concrete slabs and crushed base, replacing and compacting the base, then pouring new concrete. Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during slab repair operations, so the traveling public should expect delays. Parking spaces in front of businesses will be affected, so plan accordingly. Sidewalk access to all businesses will remain open throughout the project.

The phases of the project are indicated in the visual below. The green area will be addressed first, orange second, then blue.

This project has an expected completion date of late June 2022. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.