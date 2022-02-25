From Super Athlete to Extreme Fatigue in Just a Few Months

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Microbe Formulas Shares Megan Graham's Journey Back to Health

I had to become an advocate for my own health. I felt that if I didn’t, I could die.” — Megan Graham

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and wellness company, Microbe Formulas, provides a wellness blog full of articles highlighting natural health topics to bring hope and health to the world. Recently, Megan Graham partnered with Microbe Formulas to release her story “From Super Athlete to Extreme Fatigue and How I Fought My Way Back” on the blog.

Megan begins by sharing how she grew up with no health issues until the age of 40. She considered herself “the picture of health” as she was a super athlete on the varsity soccer team, captain of the ski team, a bikini show athlete, and had “boundless energy.”

Her health rapidly declined after her apartment had a bad flood. It got to the point where Megan says, “I had to become an advocate for my own health. I felt that if I didn’t, I could die.”

One of the concerns she mentions, mold exposure, is an important but often overlooked topic in today’s world. In the blog, Megan shares her experience with living in an apartment infested with mold and explains, “I felt like I was 26 before the mold issue, then 80 two weeks later.”

With little sign of improvement, Megan knew that it had to be something deeper than just a mold issue. Megan began to do extensive research on how to continue her healing process and realized parasites may be contributing to her symptoms. In addition, she explains how she was constantly surrounded by heavy metals due to her job. Because of the overload of toxins in her body, Megan found that in order to feel better she needed to detox.

Megan shares, “I had to be a detective to get to the root cause of my issues. Because I focused on my drainage and took natural herbs that helped rid my body of heavy metals, mold, and parasites, I finally began to heal. I saw immediate improvement.”

At the end of her story, Megan adds, “Always remember to maintain a positive attitude. Be grateful for everything you have and for your body, no matter where you are in your health journey. The mind and body are connected, and if you’re in a negative mindset, you can’t heal. Slow down, rest when needed, and always take small steps towards your goals.”

To learn how Megan persevered through her health journey and additional advice for those struggling, read her story here. Also, keep an eye out for new articles addressing natural health topics that are published on their blog weekly.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.