PSC Commission Conference Set for Tuesday, March 1

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here.  Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation in person or by telephone. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

9:30 a.m.

Betty Easley Conference Center

Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148)

4075 Esplanade Way

Tallahassee, Florida

The Commission Conference may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on left side tool bar. 

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

