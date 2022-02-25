Chairman Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav announces new investment of SAVA Healthcare in USFDA compliant plant at Indore India

By significantly increasing capacity, Sava Healthcare enhances its ability to supply to every corner of the world, The world is our market with plant meeting global GMP Standards.” — Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav

PUNE, MAHARASHRA, INDIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sava Healthcare Limited, a pharmaceutical company has announced an investment of Rs 300 crore with the acquisition of 15 acres land in Smart Industrial Park (SIP) near Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The company with its headquarters in Pune, specializes in the global contract research and manufacturing.

With its legacy of acquisitions over the last decade, Sava Healthcare has invested several million dollars to enhance its manufacturing and research capabilities across diverse product segments catering to the global level. The Indore plant in Smart Industrial Park (SIP) of Madhya Pradesh Industry Development Corporation (MPIDC) will be the company’s flagship green-field project.

Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, chairman of Sava Healthcare Limited, said “Indore’s attractive business climate, strong commitment to fostering manufacturing capabilities by various industries and industry-prone capital incentive structure were key factors in the decision to expand operations there. The Smart industrial park is well developed and provides a well-equipped ecosystem to cater the global demand. By significantly increasing capacity in our core offerings, Sava Healthcare further enhances its ability to supply every company, every time, from every corner of the world with our vital product range. The world is our market,”.

The new SIP Indore plant is designed to build in compliance with the world’s most stringent regulatory accreditations of high-surveillance nations such as USFDA/EuGMP/UK MHRA/TGA etc. This will potentially scale up the operations and provide 300+ employment opportunities, thereby developing the local economy.

Looking forward, the new facility in Pithampur is poised to augment its respiratory portfolio strength by foraying into full-flagged manufacturing of pMDI (Metered Dose Inhalations) range additionally. The new plant compliments the company’s strength and marks a unique transformation in the company’s history.

The company has significantly expanded its existing research and development operations to an advanced fully equipped global R&D Centre catering to the ever-increasing global demand. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Surendra Nagar, Gujrat and Mallur, Karnataka, both have garnered a sound industry reputation providing world-class products in exceptional quality at reasonable prices and are approved by many prestigious regulatory organizations. Both plants manufacture its world-admired range of nasal sprays, Dry powder inhalations, oral powders and topicals along with oral solid dosages.

