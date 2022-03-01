JMS Announces Succession Plan
Treatment equipment and systems manufacturer celebrates 60 years of service to water and wastewater industry
In the water and wastewater industry, a family-run business is not the norm, but in our case, it’s what has kept us going strong for 60 years.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to making a difference for future generations, Jim Myers & Sons, Inc. (JMS), a leading designer and manufacturer of water and wastewater treatment solutions, kicks off its 60th anniversary with the announcement of a major succession plan, encompassing seven promotions and transitions across various levels of management. Staff changes included in the plan, which is one of the largest in company history, are effective immediately, supporting the company’s ongoing sustainability of delivering cultural, operational and financial returns to internal team members and stakeholders alike.
— Dave Myers, JMS chief executive officer (CEO)
“It’s a pivotal year at Jim Myers and Sons,” said Dave Myers, JMS chief executive officer (CEO). “In the water and wastewater industry, a family-run business is not the norm, but in our case, it’s what has kept us going strong for 60 years. The ‘JMS Way’ is rooted in strong, compassionate relationships, and each of the employees celebrated today is the epitome of that shared belief. We are forever grateful for their contributions that have helped us reach this historic milestone and look forward to the positive leadership they will bring moving forward.”
Since founded by Jim Myers, Jr. in his North Carolina home in 1962, JMS has operated under the leadership of family members. From Jim Myers III at the helm in 1988 until his brother Dave took over as CEO in 2007, the tradition will continue with Sam Myers as chief operating officer (COO). The father/son duo will be responsible for company-wide leadership and performance evaluation, ensuring the company continues delivering legendary service and improvements across the water and wastewater industry. Kerry Dissinger will continue his leadership role as vice president and director of Mega-TREATMENT, the business arm dedicated to surface water treatment, responsible for the management and performance of the sales, marketing and product management of the Mega-TREATMENT product portfolio globally.
Additional staff changes include:
- Director of Bio-HANDLING Anthony Sherrill, responsible for the management and performance of the sales, marketing and product management of the Bio-HANDLING product portfolio globally.
- Director of Engineering Justin Craig, responsible for project performance from purchase order through warranty and engineering standards development and compliance.
- Director of Manufacturing Derrick Cox, responsible for the management and performance of the JMS supply chain.
- Director of Quality Derek Fleetwood, responsible for the culture of quality for all JMS products and projects.
- Director of Finance Mark Noggle, responsible for the management of all JMS accounting, finance and IT related requirements.
- Marketing Manager Laura Lando, responsible for management of internal and external JMS marketing initiatives.
A special Employee Appreciation Day event is scheduled March 3 at JMS headquarters in Charlotte, marking the official launch of a year-long 60th anniversary celebration. It will be proceeded by monthly culture events for employees, as well as special programming at the heavily attended cigar party held for the last 30 years at WEFTEC, one of the largest conferences in the water industry. Outside of special events, the company will continue the momentum with additional promotions and recruiting efforts to support ongoing growth and succession planning.
About JMS
Established in 1962, Jim Myers & Sons, Inc. (JMS) is recognized as one of the nation’s leading designers and manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment equipment and systems. The company attributes its continued success to the ability to incorporate equal parts innovation, quality and reliability into every component bearing the JMS name, maintaining its leadership position through one of the most comprehensive, solution-driven product offerings available. Its professional engineering staff makes concepts a reality by providing solutions to complex problems, utilizing the latest software for BIM-compliant mechanical and structural design with commercial and proprietary analysis programs.
JMS is currently headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Its 72,000 sq. ft. facility is the site for all fabrication, manufacturing, machining and testing. There, the JMS commitment to excellence, a part of our DNA, manifests itself every day with the promise to continue for generations to come.
