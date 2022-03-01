Key Housing Announces March 2022 NorCal Featured Listing as Focus Turns to High Technology in Folsom California
Key Housing is a top-rated corporate housing locator service based in California. Announcing its March 2022 featured listing as attention turns to Folsom CA.
Not every corporate traveler to California comes to the beaches of Los Angeles or the culture of San Francisco.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for all of California including Folsom California and Sacramento County, is proud to announce the winner of its featured listing for Northern California for February 2022 to be the Folsom Ranch Apartments at 1000 Folsom Ranch Drive in Folsom, California.
— Bob Lee
“Folsom is famous for many things, and technology is one of them," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “The Folsom Ranch Apartments garnered our featured spot for March 2022 in Northern California because of its best-in-class amenities, ideal location for corporate travelers, and its location near to key high tech employers in Folsom such as Intel and Micron."
Persons who want to view the NorCal winner for March 2022 can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/folsom-ranch/. That page summarizes the complex as follows. Situated on 29 acres of gorgeous oaks, Folsom Ranch is one the few apartment communities in the area that offers unique bluff views of the American River below. In addition, Folsom is home to many high technology companies such as Intel and Micron and with the focus returning to USA-based semiconductor manufacturing many eyes are on Folsom as a rising "Silicon Valley" in Sacramento County. Many business travelers come to Folsom on business and look for something better than a hotel, motel, or extended stay. They are overjoyed when they find a complex such as the Folsom Ranch Apartments and a service such as Key Housing that can manage the bookings. Those who want to explore corporate housing more generally can visit the information page at https://www.keyhousing.com/search-by-property-type/corporate-rentals/ or reach out for a consultation. Let the agents at Key Housing do the hard work of finding best-in-class corporate rentals across California, not just in Folsom but throughout Northern California including Sacramento (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/sacramento/).
FINDING CORPORATE HOUSING NEAR FOLSOM'S KEY EMPLOYERS
Here is background on this release. Corporate travelers come to Folsom and Sacramento County as it is a hotbed of technology. Major employers such as Intel and Micron have seeded the community with a best-in-class technology workforce. As the nation turns towards "home grown" semiconductor manufacturing there is increasing business interest in this sector, and, accordingly, finding corporate housing in Folsom has become more difficult. Fortunately, as the announcement shows, the experts at Key Housing are working hard at finding hard-to-find corporate housing in Folsom, Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights and other key cities in Northern California's "Gold Country."
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. (https://www.keyhousing.com/) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here