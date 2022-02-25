February 25, 2022

Augusta, MAINE — Due to worsening winter weather conditions impacting much of the state, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to close today, Friday, February 25, 2022.

“With the storm worsening, I am closing State offices today,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I encourage all Maine people to drive carefully if you have to be on the roads and please be sure to give plenty of space to road crews and first responders as they work to keep us safe.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and/or Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the State of Maine through early Saturday morning, expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy snowfall. Total snow accumulations are forecasted at 6 to 8 inches for some portions of the State.