CPAN Announces Harsha Vyas, MD, FACP, As Medical Co-Chair
Oncologist Brings New Perspective to Growing Advocacy NetworkWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COA Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) announced today that Harsha Vyas, MD, FACP, of the Cancer Center of Middle Georgia, has been appointed Medical Co-Chair of the network. Dr. Vyas will serve alongside Miriam Atkins, MD, as the other half of the co-chair team that guides CPAN activities. Both co-chairs will work with Rose Gerber, the director of CPAN, to strengthen and grow a nationwide network of passionate patient advocates for community oncology.
CPAN is a national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care and the issues that affect it. CPAN advocates — patients, survivors, caregivers, nurses, pharmacists, oncologists, and more—share their personal stories and advocacy power so elected officials understand the importance of local, affordable, and accessible cancer care close to where they live and work. The 30 CPAN practice-based chapters around the country educate, engage, and activate CPAN advocates around key national cancer care issues. CPAN membership is free, and we welcome your voice.
Dr. Vyas is assuming the role of one of the previous co-chairs, Lakshmi Aggarwal, MD, as she steps down from the position to focus on various initiatives at the practice and state level. Her hard work laid the foundation for Dr. Vyas to step up and is appreciated by CPAN leadership.
Dr. Vyas is a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who brings experience as an advocate to CPAN alongside his medical experience. Prior to becoming co-chair, Dr. Vyas participated in the launch of a CPAN Chapter at his own practice in 2018 and has visited Capitol Hill with the chapter to speak with Georgia lawmakers about supporting community oncology and its patients. In his daily work, he promotes CPAN on his practice website and works to host educational events at the practice with their CPAN Chapter Advocacy Leader.
“Dr. Vyas walks the talk as an advocate for patients and truly lives the motto of his practice, ‘Compassionate, comprehensive cancer care in the heart of the community,’ said Rose Gerber. “His dedication to helping patients extends beyond the clinician’s role and into the statehouse. I’m proud that he is joining us as a leader of CPAN.”
When asked about the position, Dr. Vyas responded, “I’m excited to translate my work at the practice level into work at a wider level to help other advocates across the country. We’ve seen success reaching out to Georgia representatives and getting patient-friendly policies passed. I want to bring that success to other CPAN Chapters, and I am excited to work with Rose and Dr. Atkins.”
###
About the Community Oncology Alliance
The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at communityoncology.org.
About the COA Patient Advocacy Network
The Community Oncology Alliance Patient Advocacy Network (CPAN) is a national advocacy organization committed to raising awareness of independent, community cancer care and the issues that affect it. A community oncology practice is a private, physician-owned cancer clinic that is not part of a hospital, academic center, or medical teaching institution. CPAN advocates — including patients, survivors, caregivers, nurses, pharmacists, oncologists, and more — share their personal stories and advocacy power so elected officials understand the importance of local, affordable, and accessible cancer care close to where they live and work.
