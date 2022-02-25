Bidding Set to Close on 3 BR/3 BA Home on 4 Acres in Orange County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3 BR/3 BA home on 4+ acres with an attached 2 car garage & detached 24'x40' 2 bay garage/shop and finished basement”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 BR/3 BA home on 4.16 +/- acres with an attached 2 car garage & detached 24'x40' 2 bay garage/shop, finished basement, potential for a home based business and located just off Rt. 20 and only a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Charlottesville on Wednesday, March 2 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The owners have relocated and have entrusted us to market and sell this well-built Orange County Virginia home. This lovely 4+ acre property will be a smart purchase, and has the potential for a home based business,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This home is conveniently located just off of Rt. 20 and is only 2.5 miles from Rt. 522 & Orange County Airport, 6 miles from downtown Orange, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Charlottesville, said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, March 2 --2:00 PM -- 10547 Hook Rd., Rapidan, VA 22733
Well-built 3 BR/3 BA home on 4.16 +/- acres
• The home measures 3,156 +/- sf. (1,578 +/- sf. above grade & 1,578 +/- sf. basement), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey) w/breakfast nook flowing into a 3 season room; living room w/fireplace; dining room; full finished walk-out basement
• Covered front porch; large rear deck
• Heating & cooling: heat pump; fireplace in living room
• Drilled well & conventional septic system; electric water heater
• Detached 24'x40' 2 bay garage/work shop w/metal roof
• Other features: All stainless kitchen appliances; washer/dryer hook-up on main level & basement; children's play area w/play house; ornamental fencing; above ground pool; gravel driveway; quiet wooded lot
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
