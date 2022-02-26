Titans Secures 4th Place in MLBB RXR Fast Tour
While Titans might have lost against a strong opponent like Team SEIRYU, we can see that the matches were close in terms of score and this is a good outlook.”SINGAPORE, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers’ Titans impressive run in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang RXR Fast Tour has allowed the team to claim fourth place against other top-tier Mobile Legends teams.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
In their latest match against Team SEIRYU, Titans fought in a nail-biting BO3 series which ended with Titans losing 2-1.
The first match resulted with a win for Titans (25-21) but was followed by consecutive losses in the second (20-29) and third (22-25) matches.
Despite losing the series, Titans’ AwkaBii was able to claim MVP for the final match through a 9.4 score.
The RXR Fast Tour is an online tournament hosted by RXR-ESPORT and was live streamed on RXR-ESPORT’s official YouTube channel.
