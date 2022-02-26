Submit Release
Titans Secures 4th Place in MLBB RXR Fast Tour

While Titans might have lost against a strong opponent like Team SEIRYU, we can see that the matches were close in terms of score and this is a good outlook.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamersTitans impressive run in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang RXR Fast Tour has allowed the team to claim fourth place against other top-tier Mobile Legends teams.

In their latest match against Team SEIRYU, Titans fought in a nail-biting BO3 series which ended with Titans losing 2-1.

The first match resulted with a win for Titans (25-21) but was followed by consecutive losses in the second (20-29) and third (22-25) matches.

Despite losing the series, Titans’ AwkaBii was able to claim MVP for the final match through a 9.4 score.

The RXR Fast Tour is an online tournament hosted by RXR-ESPORT and was live streamed on RXR-ESPORT’s official YouTube channel.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
