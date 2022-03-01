Business Reporter: Smart factories
The automation and integration of automated processes based on real time data to drive performanceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Michael Goepfarth, CEO of SCIO Automation explains what is meant by a smart factory at the current level of technological advancement. When deployed correctly, sensors, AI and machine learning can enable us today to get fine-grained analytics and virtual models of every single aspect of a manufacturing operation. The smart factory is also characterised by the complete and seamless integration of production and logistics functionalities into a single, unified system. Smart production enabling floor managers to monitor efficiency, wastage and equipment life cycle have emerged in parallel with advancements in logistics such as smart warehouses, conveyor systems and autonomous material flow. To make the most of automation in factories, these automated systems need to be fully integrated to ensure quality, flexibility, cost-efficiency, as well as to protect products. Furthermore, if there aren’t any suitable solutions on the market for a specific use case, existing technology has to be tailored to meet specific customer requirements by the integration partner.
As a system integrator, SCIO automates production and logistics processes for greater efficiency so that all planning, implementation and service delivery can rely on a single source of truth. SCIO’s Product Innovations developed by its software programming and automation experts, on the other hand, deliver solutions tailored specifically to customer-specific needs and pain points.
To learn more about how smart factories leverage automation, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Scio Automation
SCIO Automation is a global industrial automation conglomerate whose mission is to support and simplify its customer’s successful journey to Industry 4.0. By applying its expert services as a system integrator using new digital-age solutions, SCIO helps its customers to automate production and logistics processes to achieve superior efficiency. As a technical innovator, SCIO develops value-adding automation solutions tailored to customer-specific needs – helping to turn industrial plants into Smart Factories. https://www.scio-automation.com/
