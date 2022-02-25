Leah Bonvissuto and Alex DeBarr Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Leah Bonvissuto, founder of PresentVoices Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions

Leah Bonvissuto, founder of PresentVoices. Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions.

"I was fortunate to have a close-up view of executives in action early in my career, which spanned the recessions of 1987 and 1992, the dot-com bubble burst and 9/11." — Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions

Leah Bonvissuto, founder of PresentVoices

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

At the height of the pandemic in late 2020, I designed and facilitated a virtual resiliency training program for essential workers at an employee-owned pizzeria in a rural part of the country. The program was facilitated on Zoom in interactive meetings of varying sizes and structures over three months. I was approached by leadership to develop this program because these young workers, most of them under 21, were being harassed by customers at work for upholding COVID-19 regulations.

I first developed a program for the team leaders, eight young women under the age of 25, and then together, we designed a program for all workers at the company. We talked about anxiety, psychological safety, trauma, shame, and burnout.

Through creating a space that was collectively-built, reliable, and intentional, we worked on tools to help the workers feel more present and powerful — behind masks, when taking orders over the phone, and on the floor of the pizzeria. Participants came out of the program feeling supported, heard, validated, and empowered with tools to help them speak their truth in moments of uncertainty and high stress. This program impacted me greatly — I learned so much about resiliency, leadership, ownership, and empathy from these young, essential workers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I jumped right in to entrepreneurship and parenting at the same time. I wish I’d trusted my own intuition and instincts earlier in both cases. It took me a while to listen to myself — to hear and trust my own voice — something that has become a lifelong journey.

I still had my day job as a neuropsychological assistant when I started doing the work of helping others communicate. Coaching work had built to the point that I could not keep my day job, even though my work with the neuropsychologist was super flexible. I booked my very first corporate contracts, three at the same time for the same week. I was about to embark on a trip where I’d teach five workshops in seven days in four cities. And I also had just found out I was pregnant.

Read the rest here

Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

I don’t believe there is one principle. As we’ve discussed, identifying the issues and threats, developing a cohesive plan and attacking the issues and opportunities expediently are the keys. From there, you need to communicate early and often. You can’t be fearful of the crisis or afraid to make mistakes. In a crisis, what matters is forward movement — you can reverse a majority of bad decisions quickly if you are staying on top of the impacts.

The leadership team of a company must be able work well together and trust the effort, judgement and skills of each key member. Employees can usually tell if a management team is on the same page or not and senior managers need to help communicate and lead through their teams. It takes a cohesive team to succeed in tough times.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Some companies jump to conclusions or fall into the trap of following consensus thinking or conventional wisdom that is not always accurate or has proper context. It’s very important to analyze and assess the impact of a crisis on your company rather than rely entirely on outside information. Generalizations can be dangerous.

Speed in assessment, taking swift action and increasing company-wide communication is vital. You can always reverse a decision, but you never get the time back that can be lost to inaction. Moving too slow to recognize issues and taking action is something I’ve seen hinder companies.

Being overly conservative and simply “playing defense” during a difficult time is a natural reaction that can mask the opportunities that come from turbulent times. There are almost always opportunities during a challenging time, such as showing market leadership or creating new offerings. Look for opportunities to go on the offense — difficult times often reveal opportunities for improvements. Tough times slow us all down in some way, but I believe smart companies find ways to keep moving forward.

The full interview is available here

