Paul Krismer and Todd Kleperis Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Paul Krismer, teaches the practical application of positive emotions to achieve corporate and personal excellence

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is from Gandhi:

Your beliefs become your thoughts

your thoughts become your words

your words become your actions

your actions become your habits

your habits become your values

your values become your destiny

This quote is meaningful to me because I feel a lot of my own work is to get my thoughts tracking correctly every day so that my behaviors line up with my intentions of where I want my work and my life to go.

And similarly, I want the same for my clients to get them in a positive, action-oriented frame of mind so that they get the lives that they want.

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing is to genuinely have something to say. If you want to be a public speaker because you think it’s glamorous or lucrative, the world doesn’t need you. But if you have something that you know you can share that people need, if you’ve got a message that will make a difference, then start there. Because you don’t have to be famous, and you don’t have to be the most accomplished speaker on stage. If your message is good enough and important, there’s an audience wanting to hear from you.

Second, if you want to be paid as a public speaker, you need to be in a business frame of mind, not expecting people to come and seek you out. Discipled action and a clear business plan are essential for long run success.

Third, be a bit funny. There’s an expression in the industry that says you don’t have to be funny to be a speaker. But if you want to make money, you need to be funny. Be light-hearted. Be passionate about your topic. Show your genuine humility. Usually poking fun at your own self is the best way to make the audience feel connected with you.

Todd Kleperis, accomplished serial entrepreneur

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

1. Use your credit cards wisely. You may never know when you need that credit line increased for that last minute purchase. I had a bank give me a 50,000 credit card and that one card saved our business when Amex decided it didn’t want to be in my industry and left me high and dry. American Express is not one to build a business on any longer in my mind. That one hurt.

2. Finding funding or resources before you need them. When your business is in trouble is the worst time to try and raise money. Try to be in front of that with orders from customers. We had many times when we used a prepayment of services at a discount to the customer instead of taking toxic funding at 20% a month in interest.

3. Find strong partners — even resources that will help you sell your idea / product once it’s out. I had one firm where my channel partner was outselling even my sales team.

4. Hire a lawyer you like. Cheap legal advice is just that — cheap, and may lead you down the wrong path. One lawyer we had suggested we take a client to court. I went and met the client and a $300.00 dinner won them back from the brink. Sometimes honey works better than vinegar.

5. Listen to your elders, especially when they have more experience in a certain area– i.e. get an advisory board that really cares about your business. Give them shares in the firm when you have zero. Not crazy levels of shares but enough to keep them engaged. Or pay them little dividends like bottles of a favorite beverage, or just be nice to the right folks who care will help.

