Making Money with Accessory Dwelling Units (Ventura County)OXNARD, CA, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS (“ADU”). Until recently, a house with a garage was just a house with a garage. Thanks to the housing crisis, "ADU" is now a common acronym in the English language. With the passage of Senate Bills 9 and 10, investors can now construct 2-3-4 units on land for more rental income. (And 10 units if the property is near a transportation hub.) This is great news for real estate investors. To learn more about these incredible new opportunities, be sure to attend the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association meeting on Wednesday night, March 9, 2022 (6:30 to 9:30 pm).
SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER. Seth Phillips is the founder of “ADU Gold” and is considered “California’s Leading Expert on ADUs.” Seth has been a licensed broker/agent for over 30. He brings 13 years of real estate development expertise, having renovated over 1,200 houses and ADUs. He is also the founder of “The ADU Development” group with over 730 members. Join Seth (“Mr. ADU”) as he discusses the benefits of Senate Bills 9 and 10, and to easily improve rental income by taking advantage of these new laws.
Seth will be covering these new laws that allows property owners to add up to three rental units to their single-family residence. That's right – state law now allows property owners to increase the number of rental units they own with very few restrictions. Under the new “ADU Law,” owners can add two new rental units (in additional to existing SFR and ADU) regardless of square footage and without local restrictions. This new legislation is going to offer real estate investors a new tool to create much-needed housing while at the same time creating great opportunities to accumulate new wealth by “optimizing an asset” one already owns or wants to buy. At Seth’s presentation, one will learn how to…
* Convert garages, laundry and storage rooms into ADUs.
* Double, triple, or more, a multifamily rental income.
* Learn how Senate Bills 9 and 10 help properties & income.
* Generate income with triplexes and four-plexes.
* Learn the “step-by-step” ADU process.
* Construct ADUs for any of the properties.
DATE & TIME: Wednesday night, March 9, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
LOCATION: River Ridge Country Club, 2401 W. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.
OPEN BAR and CAFE: Yes, cocktails, wine, beer and food, during our expo and meetings! (one of the many benefits of having meetings at a country club).
PARKING. Free parking in front of clubhouse.
FREE ADMISSION: Admission to our monthly meetings is always FREE (COMPLIMENTARY), but reservations are recommended (www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com).
RSVP: Please go to our website, VCRealEstateInvestors.com, and on our homepage, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Seth Phillips flyer.
VCREIA. The Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association is one of the oldest and largest investor group in Southern California. Our group helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
