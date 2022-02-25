Macy Sarbacker and Laura Collier Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Macy Sarbacker, personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of MacyMichelle.com Laura Collier, president of Penstock Group Candice Georgiadis

Macy Sarbacker, personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of MacyMichelle.com. Laura Collier, president of Penstock Group.

Always do the right thing even when no one is looking.” — Laura Collier, president of Penstock Group

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

You hear about marketing and wonder... I've got this. We are doing well with it. I don't need any help... Now, look in the mirror and really think about it. Could you do better? Could you increase sales, clients, etc with a little help? Candice Georgiadis can help move your company to the next level. Check out the recent Forbes article she's mentioned in and her recent client interviews, of which two are excerpted below.

-

Macy Sarbacker, personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of MacyMichelle.com

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Add intermittent fasting to your daily routine. Intermittent fasting is free and is a great lifestyle tweak. Simply change when you eat, not what you eat. Intermittent fasting can help reduce inflammation, help with weight loss, help reduce insulin resistance, lowering your risk for type 2 diabetes, can help reduce oxidative stress, may help prevent disease, may help prevent cancer, can help extend your lifespan, has many anti-aging benefits and more!

Consume real food. Start eating real food. Real food is food that doesn’t come in a package. Focus on what ingredients are in your food and strive to recognize those ingredients or have minimally added ingredients.

Prioritize sleep. Sleep is a very overlooked part of wellness. Sleeping allows our bodies to repair themselves and our brains to consolidate our memories and process information. Make quality sleep a priority! You can set reminders in your phone to help you get to bed at a decent time.

Spend more time outside. Our bodies were not made to sit in an office all day and then sit in front of a television all night. Expose your eyes to sunlight, put your feet on the ground, go on hikes or walks. Spending time in nature is associated with lower blood pressure, less stress and can help reset our circadian rhythm.

Switch to low-tox products. Slowly switch to low-tox products. There are so many toxins in our environment. We can make small changes to eliminate and reduce these toxins. One example is using a reusable water bottle. Ditch the plastic disposable water bottles and refill a water bottle. Plastic water bottles contain toxins that are endocrine disruptors.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would encourage everyone to start intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting is 100% free and therefore accessible to everyone. There are so many health benefits of intermittent fasting!

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Laura Collier, president of Penstock Group

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Opportunities surround us. Look for the reasons why you can instead of identifying reasons why you cannot. Too often in life, it is easier to say we cannot do something, or we sit and wait for the right opportunity to come along. Opportunities are everywhere, and instead of waiting for what you perceive to be a big opportunity, focus on the opportunities that are available here and now. Value can be created in all situations. Problems can be solved. Improvements can be made. Steps, even if they are small, can be taken in the right direction. This outlook is crucial in the notoriously broken US healthcare industry.

Always do the right thing even when no one is looking. This shows a person’s true integrity. This is more about having a good moral compass guiding my decisions and not expecting acknowledgement or praise.

Surround yourself with successful people. As I’ve watched friends and colleagues advance in their lives and careers, it has helped me stay driven to reach my own goals.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We will continue to find ways to remove waste from the healthcare system, ultimately lowering the overall cost of healthcare. The biggest achievement for us would be to “put ourselves out of business” because we have fundamentally fixed this part of the healthcare system by creating transparency in healthcare and a fair cost of care.

However, our focus at Goodroot is one system at a time. We know our healthcare system cannot be fixed overnight — instead, as a community of companies, we take it one system at a time and find small ways to fix the system that can add up to big changes. So, because of the support of the Goodroot community and the platform we have, our team at Penstock is always focused on the next piece of the healthcare system we can reform.

The rest of the interview is available here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis