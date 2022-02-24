Senate Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1432
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1432
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
231
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, BREWSTER, BROWNE,
HUGHES, MARTIN, COLLETT, FONTANA, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,
STREET, STEFANO AND SCAVELLO, FEBRUARY 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 9, 2022, as "Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists are food and
nutrition experts who translate the science of nutrition into
practical solutions for healthy living; and
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have degrees in
nutrition, dietetics, public health or a related field from
well-respected, accredited colleges and universities; and
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have completed an
internship, passed a national examination and complete
continuing professional education requirements to earn the
registered dietitian nutritionist credential; and
WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists form an important
part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which is
recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Nutrition
Month®" and March 9, 2022, as "National Registered Dietitian
Nutritionist Day"; and
