Senate Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1432

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 9, 2022, as "Registered Dietitian Nutritionist

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists are food and

nutrition experts who translate the science of nutrition into

practical solutions for healthy living; and

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have degrees in

nutrition, dietetics, public health or a related field from

well-respected, accredited colleges and universities; and

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists have completed an

internship, passed a national examination and complete

continuing professional education requirements to earn the

registered dietitian nutritionist credential; and

WHEREAS, Registered dietitian nutritionists form an important

part of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which is

recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Nutrition

Month®" and March 9, 2022, as "National Registered Dietitian

Nutritionist Day"; and

