Senate Resolution 230 Printer's Number 1434
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1434
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
230
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 24, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Adopting a temporary rule of the Senate relating solely to
amendments to the General Appropriation Bill and other
appropriation bills for the fiscal year beginning July 1,
2022, including any amendments offered to or for supplemental
appropriations for prior fiscal years.
RESOLVED, That the Senate adopt a temporary rule to read:
TEMPORARY RULE
I. Budget Amendments on Senate Floor
1. Floor amendments to the General Appropriation Bill or
other General Fund or special fund appropriation bills for the
fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022, or for any prior fiscal
year shall be in order on second or third consideration only.
2. Any amendment offered on the floor of the Senate to the
General Appropriation Bill or other General Fund or special fund
appropriation bills or other budget implementing legislation
(which collectively comprises and shall be referred to as the
2022-2023 Budget) that proposes spending from the General Fund
or any special fund for the Commonwealth 2022-2023 fiscal year,
or any prior fiscal year, at a level different from the amount
contained in the 2022-2023 Budget as reported from the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20