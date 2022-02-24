Senate Resolution 230 Printer's Number 1434

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1434

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

230

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BROWNE, FEBRUARY 24, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 24, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Adopting a temporary rule of the Senate relating solely to

amendments to the General Appropriation Bill and other

appropriation bills for the fiscal year beginning July 1,

2022, including any amendments offered to or for supplemental

appropriations for prior fiscal years.

RESOLVED, That the Senate adopt a temporary rule to read:

TEMPORARY RULE

I. Budget Amendments on Senate Floor

1. Floor amendments to the General Appropriation Bill or

other General Fund or special fund appropriation bills for the

fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022, or for any prior fiscal

year shall be in order on second or third consideration only.

2. Any amendment offered on the floor of the Senate to the

General Appropriation Bill or other General Fund or special fund

appropriation bills or other budget implementing legislation

(which collectively comprises and shall be referred to as the

2022-2023 Budget) that proposes spending from the General Fund

or any special fund for the Commonwealth 2022-2023 fiscal year,

or any prior fiscal year, at a level different from the amount

contained in the 2022-2023 Budget as reported from the

