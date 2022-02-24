Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1435
PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - (b) Amount of award.--The amount of the grant award under
this subchapter shall be as follows:
(1) Except as provided in paragraph (2), grants shall be
not less than $2,500 and not more than $50,000 per fire
company.
(2) Grants may be awarded on a pro rata basis if the
total dollar amount of the approved applications exceeds the
amount of funds appropriated by the General Assembly for this
purpose.
(c) Application not required.--
(1) Except as otherwise provided in paragraph (2), no
additional application shall be required for a grant under
this subchapter.
(2) A fire company under subsection (a)(2) must file an
application for a grant under this subchapter.
(d) Reports.--Following the completion of the program under
this subchapter, the agency shall issue a report, including the
following:
(1) The impact of the program on fire companies.
(2) The list of the awardees.
Section 3. Title 35 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 7832.3. COVID-19 Fire Company Grant Program.
From the appropriation from money received by the
Commonwealth under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Public
Law 117-2, 135 Stat. 4) for purposes of making grants under
Subchapter B.1 (relating to COVID-19 Fire Company Grant
Program), t he sum of $125,000,000 of the amount appropriated
shall be expended for the purpose of making grants to eligible
fire companies.
Section 4. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
