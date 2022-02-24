Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1435

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - (b) Amount of award.--The amount of the grant award under

this subchapter shall be as follows:

(1) Except as provided in paragraph (2), grants shall be

not less than $2,500 and not more than $50,000 per fire

company.

(2) Grants may be awarded on a pro rata basis if the

total dollar amount of the approved applications exceeds the

amount of funds appropriated by the General Assembly for this

purpose.

(c) Application not required.--

(1) Except as otherwise provided in paragraph (2), no

additional application shall be required for a grant under

this subchapter.

(2) A fire company under subsection (a)(2) must file an

application for a grant under this subchapter.

(d) Reports.--Following the completion of the program under

this subchapter, the agency shall issue a report, including the

following:

(1) The impact of the program on fire companies.

(2) The list of the awardees.

Section 3. Title 35 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7832.3. COVID-19 Fire Company Grant Program.

From the appropriation from money received by the

Commonwealth under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Public

Law 117-2, 135 Stat. 4) for purposes of making grants under

Subchapter B.1 (relating to COVID-19 Fire Company Grant

Program), t he sum of $125,000,000 of the amount appropriated

shall be expended for the purpose of making grants to eligible

fire companies.

Section 4. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20220SB1084PN1435 - 3 -

