Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1435

PENNSYLVANIA, February 24 - (b) Amount of award.--The amount of the grant award under

this subchapter shall be as follows:

(1) Except as provided in paragraph (2), grants shall be

not less than $2,500 and not more than $50,000 per fire

company.

(2) Grants may be awarded on a pro rata basis if the

total dollar amount of the approved applications exceeds the

amount of funds appropriated by the General Assembly for this

purpose.

(c) Application not required.--

(1) Except as otherwise provided in paragraph (2), no

additional application shall be required for a grant under

this subchapter.

(2) A fire company under subsection (a)(2) must file an

application for a grant under this subchapter.

(d) Reports.--Following the completion of the program under

this subchapter, the agency shall issue a report, including the

following:

(1) The impact of the program on fire companies.

(2) The list of the awardees.

Section 3. Title 35 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7832.3. COVID-19 Fire Company Grant Program.

From the appropriation from money received by the

Commonwealth under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (Public

Law 117-2, 135 Stat. 4) for purposes of making grants under

Subchapter B.1 (relating to COVID-19 Fire Company Grant

Program), t he sum of $125,000,000 of the amount appropriated

shall be expended for the purpose of making grants to eligible

fire companies.

Section 4. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1435

