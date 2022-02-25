SHA Wellness Clinic Awarded Green Globe Sustainability Certification
SHA receives the most prestigious seal of sustainability in the tourism industry that certifies it as an environmentally friendly company.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At SHA Wellness Clinic we understand health not only as the absence of disease, but as a state of complete physical, mental and spiritual well-being in harmony with nature. Respect for the environment is one of our founding values and is present from the very construction of the building, which was adapted to the typology of the land to minimize environmental impact. In addition, and always looking for sustainable alternatives, priority was given to the use of natural materials and resources. Hence, long before concepts such as energy efficiency, upcycling, carbon footprint, reef-friendly or conscious consumption became part of our everyday vocabulary, at SHA we were already committed to sustainability.
That is why we are especially excited to receive the Green Globe Certification seal, developed exclusively for the tourism industry, which recognizes those companies that apply global sustainable tourism criteria in their businesses. The Green Globe certificate was conceived at the United Nations Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, and to obtain it, an independent auditor exhaustively evaluates different sections, such as environmental and social impact, sustainable management, support for the local community and culture, and the company-employee relationship.
During the certification process, which began in May 2021, it was highly valued that 100 % of the electricity used at SHA is green and that 99% of the products in the food and beverage area are organic. The promotion of healthy lifestyle habits, focused on healthy and balanced nutrition is also promoted by SHA, which offers a large number of vegan and vegetarian options and does not include meat and dairy, two of the most polluting industries on the planet.
Taking care of our people is also paramount, with staff benefits including nutrition and general medical consultations, permanent training, language classes and work-life balance programs.
When it comes to the environment, staff activities include reforestation and nature clean-ups in the community. SHA uses energy-saving technologies, has a zero waste strategy and electric chargers for guests' vehicles and the promotion of electric mobility among employees. SHA has also established a biodynamic garden for organic produce.
Juan Pablo Barassi, Director of Operations at SHA Wellness Clinic, "The complex and unpredictable times in which we live have made us reflect even more on the importance of living in harmony with ourselves and our environment. They have also made us strengthen our commitment to social progress, putting people and the planet at the center. Having obtained the Green Globe certificate is a responsibility and a stimulus that confirms we are heading in the right direction, but also a challenge to continue meeting sustainability criteria in the future."
The company ensures a high degree of digitalization to facilitate dissemination of knowledge using multiple platforms, such as healthy cooking classes or the online publication of articles and tips.
In addition, Green Globe constantly monitors and, every two years, repeats the on-site audit to check that the company has adapted to the new sustainability criteria that may have emerged in recent times.
About SHA Wellness Clinic
SHA Wellness Clinic is a pioneering global wellness clinic with the mission to help people live longer and better lives through a holistic and integrative approach to health.
Lifestyle and nutrition condition, along with genetics, our health and wellbeing. The SHA Method, developed and supervised by world-renowned experts, integrates the most advanced scientific medical treatments, especially in the fields of preventive medicine, genetics, and healthy ageing, with the most effective natural therapies, giving special importance to healthy and balanced nutrition.
SHA Wellness Clinic offers different health programmes, each one personalised to satisfy the needs and wellness objectives for everyone. The health programmes are carefully tailored to each guest upon arrival, always in accordance with the medical and therapeutic criteria of the experts.
SHA Wellness Clinic is a life-transforming experience, where health is understood not only as the absence of illness, but as an optimal state of complete physical, mental, spiritual, and environmental well-being, maintaining ideal weight and vitality.
After more than a decade of consolidating its concept, SHA announced last year its international expansion with the upcoming opening of two new centres in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, both located in very privileged enclaves having been selected taking into account several factors such as climate, environment, connectivity and access to clinical resources. SHA Mexico, located north of the Riviera Maya in Costa Mujeres, is scheduled to open in late 2023; SHA Emirates, located midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will open in 2024.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
