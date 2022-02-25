Royalton / DUI#4 & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000721

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 / 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S mm 25

VIOLATION: DUI #4

ACCUSED: William Ranew

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as William Ranew. While speaking with Ranew indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Ranew being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ranew was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI#4 and Criminal DLS. Ranew was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/07/2022 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2022

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached