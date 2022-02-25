Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,209 in the last 365 days.

Royalton / DUI#4 & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22B2000721

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Stacia Geno

STATION:  Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 / 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S mm 25

VIOLATION: DUI #4

 

ACCUSED: William Ranew

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as William Ranew. While speaking with Ranew indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Ranew being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ranew was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI#4 and Criminal DLS. Ranew was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/07/2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2022         

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

You just read:

Royalton / DUI#4 & DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.