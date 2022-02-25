Royalton / DUI#4 & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2000721
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 / 2002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 S mm 25
VIOLATION: DUI #4
ACCUSED: William Ranew
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as William Ranew. While speaking with Ranew indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Ranew being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Ranew was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks without incident where he was processed for DUI#4 and Criminal DLS. Ranew was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/07/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/25/2022
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Attached