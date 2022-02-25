Mas Salagros: First 100% Eco Resort on the Iberian Peninsula
Mas Salagros EcoRersort’s goal is to meet the very highest standards of sustainability and have created a unique resort, 100% eco-friendly.
For us, obtaining and maintaining the Green Globe certification means a lot. It is a recognition of our work and path towards sustainable tourism, offering the sector more respectful experiences.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mas Salagros EcoResort is located in Vallromanes, 25 km from Barcelona and surrounded by the forests of the Parc de la Serralada Litoral. This nature reserve stretches along a cluster of hills which rise between the inland valleys of Catalan and the Balearic Sea.
— General Manager Javier Pérez
Mas Salagros EcoRersort’s goal is to create a destination that provides much more than just hotel style accommodation. They strive to meet the very highest standards of sustainability and all European regulations regarding ecological issues and have created a unique resort, 100% eco-friendly.
Mas Salagros EcoResort was previously a farmhouse dating back to 1497 and known as Can Sala Gros. The location and history of the building were the inspiration to create the first 100% eco-friendly destination with an authentic thermal bath-house in collaboration with the international firm AIRE Ancient Baths.
General Manager Javier Pérez says, “For us, obtaining and maintaining the Green Globe certification means a lot. It is a recognition of our work and path towards sustainable tourism, offering the sector more respectful experiences.”
Mas Salagros aims to have each guest experience and embrace the slow travel movement: taking the time to enjoy each moment. The resort serves top-quality organic Mediterranean cuisine made with seasonal produce, with its own garden contributing to the variety of the menu.
Embracing sustainable tourism, the resort generates as little waste as possible to minimize environmental impact. All waste is correctly separated, and special measures are taken with hazardous material. Composting takes care of organic kitchen waste as well as prunings and garden waste, and recycling is promoted to all resort employees and guests.
For visitors with electric vehicles, Mas Salagros provides charging via its Tesla Motors “Destination Charging” programme. The charging station takes care of powering cars while guests recharge with organic cuisine, thermal spa baths and the slow, natural pace of the resort.
All buildings at Mas Salagros have been built facing south to make the most of natural light, especially during the winter. The biomass boiler is the main source of heating and fueled by wood chips from sustainably managed forests in Catalonia, which is a renewable source of energy. The resort also has 250 m2 of solar panels delivering energy savings of 15%. To complete the power management plan, low-energy LED lighting, emitting warm colours, are used to ensure the minimum environmental impact.
Thanks to the efforts of the Barcelona Provincial Council, the Parc de la Serralada Litoral which surrounds Mas Salagros, has been declared a protected area. Serralada Litoral provides hiking with stunning views along with prehistory encounters. The region’s Mediterranean climate has long fostered human settlement and today around Vallromanes prehistoric artifacts showing early human habitation can be found. The most famous Dolmen de Can Gurri, is evidence of civilization dating back to the second century BC.
Contacts:
Mariona Mallafré
Communications & Marketing Manager
Mas Salagros EcoResort 5*
Riera de Vallromanes s/n
08188 Vallromanes
Phone (+34) 935 656 060
mmallafre@massalagros.com
www.massalagros.com
Bradley Cox
Director Communications
Green Globe Certification
1223 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 925
Santa Monica, CA 90403 / U.S.A.
Phone: +1-310-337-3000 ext. 105
Skype Direct +1 760 536 6581
Mobile +61 400 848 746
bcox@greenglobe.com
www.greenglobe.com
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
