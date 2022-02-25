European Association of Event Centers: A Decade of Sustainability Leadership

EVVC Kick Off 2021. (L-R) Stephan Lemke EVVC Board Member, Ilona Jarabek EVVC President, Timo Feuerbach EVVC Managing Director, Brit Haase Office Management pic.©O.Malzahn

EVVC was first certified by Green Globe in 2010 and this year has been awarded Platinum status for more than ten years of continuous certification.