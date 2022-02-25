Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of V Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Rob While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:27 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect demanded property from the victims. The victims did not comply and the suspect brandished a handgun and shot towards the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/gmvvWQcJp5w

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

