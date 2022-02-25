130 Million Dollar "Omega" NFT To Shatter Sales Records Set By Pak & Beeple

Still Frame From Ω, an animated NFT valued at 50,000 Ethereum Gabriel Dean Roberts Near His Studio In NYC GDR Designed Rolls Royce Ghost

The eye-watering price tag for "Ω" includes a custom Rolls Royce, 120 additional masterpieces, 1 million trees planted and a home for it at the Louvre

This is far more involved than just a jpeg, it's a decade long shared performance.” — Gabriel Dean Roberts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel Dean Roberts means serious business , and he's willing to bet his life on it. His NFT titled Ω will include a full 10 years of his life's work, distributed to the owner of Ω one month at a time. He's set his intent on sharing this creation with a patron who is willing to share the vision. This is far more involved than just a jpeg, it's a decade long shared performance.When Beeple sold his NFT for 69 Million, and Pak sold "The Merge" for 91 million, the art world was set on notice that a new era had begun, and now Gabriel is poised to break that record with Omega, simply titled by the symbol "Ω" for 50,000 ETH (130 Million dollars), further embedding NFT technology in the arts. He states, "I’ve made a commitment to selling my work exclusively in NFT form, because I’ve understood that the smart contract in NFTs will fundamentally change virtually every form of agreement we make. Art is just the beginning. I also have used this understanding to form the most long-lasting, complex and beneficial smart contract to date, summed up in the creation of Ω."Ownership of Ω yields a new monthly masterpiece by Gabriel Dean Roberts. Whoever possesses Ω will accrue 120 original 1 of 1 works, distributed at the first of every month consecutively, over the course of 10 years, essentially buying ten years of Gabriel's life. The owner is free to sell, or keep these new works as they see fit. Should Ω be sold for less, additional monthly masterpieces will be voided. But 120 additional masterpieces are just the beginning. All of the perks written into the NFT smart contract are:- 120 Original masterpieces over 10 years- A custom 1 of a kind Rolls Royce Ghost designed by Gabriel- An annual celebration- A home for Ω and its subsequent art displayed through Augmented Reality at the Louvre- 1 million trees planted- 1 million dollars donated to Doctors Without Borders."I’ve written a clause into Ω that voids monthly airdrops (bonus NFTs) if the owner decides to sell Ω for less than the highest global NFT sale up to that date. The clause is intended to incentivize an active relationship between the owner, the art, and myself, and deter them from devaluing the art. By doing this, I’m creating a circumstance where Ω lives up to its meaning as the last, greatest, highest marker of value. The symbol of Ω itself is its own kind of dollar sign, instantly recognizable, and imbued with a value that goes beyond the work. In fact, this is why my 3D rendering of Ω does not look the same as my actual fine art works, because it is something bigger than my own art; it’s the symbol of my participatory, ten year performance.Ω requires that a buyer is willing to not only make the largest NFT purchase in history, but to play by the rules of the work. This makes them part of the art."Gabriel decided to add the purchase and custom design of a Rolls Royce Ghost to the list, because he wanted to offer something deeply participatory that would be a work of art in and of itself. With close direction over the details, Gabriel will ensure that this will be the only Rolls Royce of its kind in the world. The coveted vehicle will be embellished with Ω badges, design cues and livery throughout the interior and exterior. Little secrets, custom surprises and elements will also be incorporated into the Ghost. All of this, coupled with the fantastic opportunity to make a historical sale of epic proportions, do good in the world, and participate in a 10 year long artistic performance unlike the world has seen makes for a very exciting offering.Gabriel's ambitions to plant 1 million trees through the sale of Ω sprang from his study into the necessity of an arboreal perspective. "I read that the average human would need to plant around 1,000 trees per year to offset the carbon footprint of all their activities. I wondered how I could incorporate something positive with this wild project, and it feels really good to place such an ambitious number with this offering. My hope is that this will demonstrate how luxury, artistry and a naturalist effort can coexist."Investors are now looking at this work as an opportunity to create wealth and capture the work of this phenomenal photographer. Gabriel's work falls neatly under the fine art genre despite its medium being through NFTs. This ensures a long term legacy rather than a passing phase. The art will stand the test of time and will be preserved flawlessly on the blockchain. The record sale itself will be a game changer and add to the value of the 121 item portfolio, and this is something true patrons of the arts and those who collect for value and prestige are hungry to acquire."I understand that the NFT, the trees, the Rolls Royce, selling 10 years of my life; all of it seems quite mad, and that is by design . But I know there is a collector out there who is brave enough to step into the light with me. This is a culture shaping event and the moment they purchase Ω, they will secure their profound legacy with me. A radiant mind out there will see what I am doing, and will join me, and I can't wait to meet them."Complete details can be found on Gabrieldeanroberts.com and the purchase of Ω can be made directly at the premium NFT platform, Superrare

An overview of Ω