BEIJING, CHINA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games have impressed the world with some mind-blowing robotics technologies. At the Olympic and Paralympic Villages, robots are performing a variety of responsibilities. They are keeping the Olympic venues clean as well. At the Ice Cube, the Shougang Park, and the Beijing Subway Line 11 (also known as the Winter Olympics Branch Line), robots are spotted performing floor cleaning and atomizing disinfection.

These cleaning robots are supplied by China’s leading service robot company - Gaussian Robotics. They are the company’s flagship products named Scrubber 50. Scrubber 50 is highly flexible and versatile. Apart from scrubbing, the robot can also perform sweeping and mopping simultaneously. The ones working at the station halls of Subway Line 11 are equipped with sprayer kit for atomizing disinfection, ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for the travelers.

Powered by AI technologies, Scrubber 50 has a high level of environmental perception and obstacle avoidance. The subway Line 11 has had a large passenger flow during the Winter Olympics. The robots could work competently in such dynamic environments, dexterously avoiding the passengers while cleaning.

Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon having fun with GS Scrubber 50

Gaussian Cleaning Robots Serving the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

About

Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics (Shanghai Gaussian Automation Technology Development Co., Ltd.) is one of the world’s earliest robotic companies engaged in the R&D of autonomous driving and navigation technology. 8 years after its foundation, Gaussian has developed and launched currently the world’s most comprehensive floor cleaning robot portfolio consisting of 6 product lines covering the functions of scrubbing, sweeping, vacuuming, dust mopping, sanitizing, and crystalizing. The GS cleaning robots have been deployed in thousands of commercial, institutional and industrial facilities across 43 countries and regions to deliver professional cleaning services.

https://www.gaussianrobotics.com/

