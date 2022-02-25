Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000911
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/19/2022 2256 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln St, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Angella Ly
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Sarah Weston
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Lincoln Street in Waterbury for a reported trespassing issue. Investigation revealed Angella Ly, 28 of Waterbury, was trespassing at the Lincoln Street address after receiving notice she was not permitted to be there. Ly was issued citation to appear in Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/31/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)