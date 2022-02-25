Middlesex Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3000911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/19/2022 2256 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Angella Ly

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Sarah Weston

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an address on Lincoln Street in Waterbury for a reported trespassing issue. Investigation revealed Angella Ly, 28 of Waterbury, was trespassing at the Lincoln Street address after receiving notice she was not permitted to be there. Ly was issued citation to appear in Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/31/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)