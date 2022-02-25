I-15 Ramp Closures in Resort Corridor During Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is planning to close several ramps from I-15 in the Resort Corridor in support of multiple street closures and detours for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and ½ Marathon on Sunday, Feb. 27. Detours and ramp closures are expected from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Motorists wishing to cross Las Vegas Boulevard in the affected areas should consider using I-515 (US 95) to the north or I-215 to the south.

CLICK HERE for more information on marathon events and surface-street closures.

CLICK HERE for transit detours planned by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).

RAMP CLOSURES RAMP CLOSED SIDE FROM TO CLOSED OPEN 38 to W Flamingo Rd Northbound NB I-15 Off Ramp EB Flamingo Rd 2:30 PM 11:30 PM 39 to Spring Mountain Rd Southbound SB I-15 Flyover EB Spring Mountain Rd 2:30 PM 10:30 PM 39 to Spring Mountain Rd Northbound NB I-15 Off Ramp EB Spring Mountain Rd 2:30 PM 10:30 PM 40 to Sahara Ave Southbound SB I-15 Flyover EB Sahara Ave 2:30 PM 10:30 PM 37 to Tropicana Ave Southbound SB I-15 Flyover EB Tropicana Ave 3:30 PM 8:15 PM 41 to Charleston Blvd Northbound NB I-15 Off Ramp (Partial) EB Charleston Blvd 2:30 PM 10:30 PM Ramp remains partially opened. No right turn onto EB Charleston Blvd 41 to Charleston Blvd Southbound NB I-15 Off Ramp (Partial) EB Charleston Blvd 2:30 PM 10:30 PM Ramp remains partially opened. No left turn onto EB Charleston Blvd

