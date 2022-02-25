I-15 Ramp Closures in Resort Corridor During Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is planning to close several ramps from I-15 in the Resort Corridor in support of multiple street closures and detours for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and ½ Marathon on Sunday, Feb. 27. Detours and ramp closures are expected from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Motorists wishing to cross Las Vegas Boulevard in the affected areas should consider using I-515 (US 95) to the north or I-215 to the south.
CLICK HERE for more information on marathon events and surface-street closures.
CLICK HERE for transit detours planned by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).
|
RAMP CLOSURES
|
RAMP CLOSED
|
SIDE
|
FROM
|
TO
|
CLOSED
|
OPEN
|
38 to W Flamingo Rd
|
Northbound
|
NB I-15 Off Ramp
|
EB Flamingo Rd
|
2:30 PM
|
11:30 PM
|
39 to Spring Mountain Rd
|
Southbound
|
SB I-15 Flyover
|
EB Spring Mountain Rd
|
2:30 PM
|
10:30 PM
|
39 to Spring Mountain Rd
|
Northbound
|
NB I-15 Off Ramp
|
EB Spring Mountain Rd
|
2:30 PM
|
10:30 PM
|
40 to Sahara Ave
|
Southbound
|
SB I-15 Flyover
|
EB Sahara Ave
|
2:30 PM
|
10:30 PM
|
37 to Tropicana Ave
|
Southbound
|
SB I-15 Flyover
|
EB Tropicana Ave
|
3:30 PM
|
8:15 PM
|
41 to Charleston Blvd
|
Northbound
|
NB I-15 Off Ramp (Partial)
|
EB Charleston Blvd
|
2:30 PM
|
10:30 PM
|
Ramp remains partially opened. No right turn onto EB Charleston Blvd
|
41 to Charleston Blvd
|
Southbound
|
NB I-15 Off Ramp (Partial)
|
EB Charleston Blvd
|
2:30 PM
|
10:30 PM
|
Ramp remains partially opened. No left turn onto EB Charleston Blvd
