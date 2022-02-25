Submit Release
I-15 Ramp Closures in Resort Corridor During Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is planning to close several ramps from I-15 in the Resort Corridor in support of multiple street closures and detours for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and ½ Marathon on Sunday, Feb. 27. Detours and ramp closures are expected from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Motorists wishing to cross Las Vegas Boulevard in the affected areas should consider using I-515 (US 95) to the north or I-215 to the south.

CLICK HERE for more information on marathon events and surface-street closures.

CLICK HERE for transit detours planned by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC).

RAMP CLOSURES

RAMP CLOSED

SIDE

FROM

TO

CLOSED

OPEN

38 to W Flamingo Rd

Northbound

NB I-15 Off Ramp

EB Flamingo Rd

2:30 PM

11:30 PM

39 to Spring Mountain Rd

Southbound

SB I-15 Flyover

EB Spring Mountain Rd

2:30 PM

10:30 PM

39 to Spring Mountain Rd

Northbound

NB I-15 Off Ramp

EB Spring Mountain Rd

2:30 PM

10:30 PM

40 to Sahara Ave

Southbound

SB I-15 Flyover

EB Sahara Ave

2:30 PM

10:30 PM

37 to Tropicana Ave

Southbound

SB I-15 Flyover

EB Tropicana Ave

3:30 PM

8:15 PM

41 to Charleston Blvd

Northbound

NB I-15 Off Ramp (Partial)

EB Charleston Blvd

2:30 PM

10:30 PM

Ramp remains partially opened. No right turn onto EB Charleston Blvd

41 to Charleston Blvd

Southbound

NB I-15 Off Ramp (Partial)

EB Charleston Blvd

2:30 PM

10:30 PM

Ramp remains partially opened. No left turn onto EB Charleston Blvd

 

Stay connected with NDOT online at www.dot.nv.gov and follow @NevadaDOT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

