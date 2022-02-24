Parts of clemency record will remain sealed

The Supreme Court today ruled that the record Governor Gavin Newsom submitted with his request for the court’s permission to commute the life without parole sentence of Howard Ford will remain partially inaccessible to the public. A redacted version of the record is open for inspection. The court’s recommendation is a constitutional prerequisite to a governor granting clemency to anyone, like Ford, who has been “twice convicted of a felony.”
