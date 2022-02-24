Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,072 in the last 365 days.

Parts of clemency record will remain sealed

The Supreme Court today ruled that the record Governor Gavin Newsom submitted with his request for the court’s permission to commute the life without parole sentence of Howard Ford will remain partially inaccessible to the public. A redacted version of the record is open for inspection. The court’s recommendation is a constitutional prerequisite to a governor granting clemency to anyone, like Ford, who has been “twice convicted of a felony.”

You just read:

Parts of clemency record will remain sealed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.