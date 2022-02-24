Submit Release
State to challenge 6-month delay in enforcing new farm animal rules

(Subscription required) Voters passed Proposition 12 by a nearly 2-1 margin in 2018. It sets spacing and other standards for the raising of farm animals, including for veal calves and egg-laying hens. Last month, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James P. Arguelles ruled the plaintiffs should have another six months to comply with Proposition 12 while regulations are finalized.

