Making Money with Accessory Dwelling Units
Making Money with Accessory Dwelling unitsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS (“ADU”). Until recently, a house with a garage was just a house with a garage. But no more! Thanks to the housing crisis, it’s a Brave New World! With the passage of Senate Bills 9 and 10, you can now construct 2-3-4 units on your land for more rental income. (And 10 units if your property is near a transportation hub.) This is great news for real estate investors like you and me. To learn more about these incredible new opportunities, be sure to attend the Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club meeting on Thursday night, March 10, 2022 (6:30 to 9:30 pm). I guaranty after this presentation, you will never value a potential property the same way again.
SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER. Seth Phillips is the founder of “ADU Gold” and is considered “California’s Leading Expert on ADUs.” Seth has been a licensed broker/agent for over 30. He brings over 13 years of real estate development expertise, having renovated over 1,200 homes. He is the founder of “The ADU Development” group with over 730 members. Join Seth (“Mr. ADU”) as he discusses the benefits of Senate Bills 9 and 10, and how you can easily improve your rental income by taking advantage of these new laws.
Property owners must take advantage of Senate Bill 9! Seth will be covering these new laws that allows property owners to add up to three rental units to their single-family residence. That's right – state law now allows you to increase the number of rental units you own with very few restrictions. Under the new “ADU Law,” owners may add two new rental units (in additional to existing SFR and ADU) regardless of square footage without local restrictions. This just passed legislation is going to offer real estate investors a new tool to create much-needed housing while at the same time creating great opportunities to accumulate new wealth by “optimizing an asset” you already own or want to buy. At Seth’s presentation, you will learn how to…
* Convert garages, laundry and storage rooms into ADUs.
* Double, triple, or more, your multifamily rental income.
* Learn how Senate Bills 9 and 10 help your properties & income.
* Generate income with triplexes and four-plexes.
* Learn the “step-by-step” ADU process.
* Construct ADUs for any of your properties.
DATE & TIME: Thursday night, March 10, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palm).
PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot and metered street parking.
FREE ADMISSION: Admission to our monthly meetings is always FREE (COMPLIMENTARY), but reservations are recommended (www.LAREIC.com).
RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Seth Phillips flyer on our homepage (www.LAREIC.com).
LAREIC. Founded in 1996, Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our group helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
