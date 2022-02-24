Reminder: CRDC Due Date now March 11, 2022

Public School Districts Only

All public districts please note: the federal Civil Rights Data Collection due date has been pushed back from 2/28/2022 to 3/11/2022 due to technical issues with the CRDC submission website.

Reminder – districts are responsible for reviewing, correcting and completing their own data. Any data that NDE provided can be overwritten as necessary, as NDE won’t be entering any additional data on districts’ behalf at this time. Please also be aware that NDE has recently received some reports of errors in our CRDC reports available through the ADVISER Validation website. NDE is correcting these as we hear about them, so it is especially recommended that districts review NDE’s updated reports and compare them against the “DISC-12: School Days Missed Due to Out-of-School Suspension” table and the “HIBS-2: Students Reported as Harassed or Bullied” table in the CRDC website.