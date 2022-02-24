Providence, Rhode Island Historical Manor to Auction with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

460 Rochambeau Avenue | Providence, RI Two-lot 3.37 acre estate in coveted Providence neighborhood Historical manor house with sprawling entertaining spaces Modernized carriage house with 1.5 baths and full kitchen Private park-like grounds with lush gardens and paths

In cooperation with Benjamin Scungio & Heidi Farmer of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, 460 Rochambeau Avenue will auction No Reserve in March.

We are delighted to be back in RI following a successful auction in Little Compton last year, this time with a distinctly different offering of great historical significance” — Paulina Kimbel Alvarez

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked into Providence, Rhode Island’s Blackstone neighborhood, 460 Rochambeau Avenue will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Benjamin Scungio & Heidi Farmer of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $6.495 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 24–29th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Spanning two lots in Blackstone, this historical 3.37 acre estate boasts three private buildings. VP of Business Development, Paulina Kimbel Alvarez, notes, “We are delighted to be back in RI following a successful auction in Little Compton last year, this time with a distinctly different offering of great historical significance”. The 9,000± square foot manor house invites you to entertain in the luxury it has offered since construction in 1915. The modernized 1,971± square foot Carriage house is a private escape for guests or a remote office space, with a full kitchen and 1.5 baths for ultimate convenience. A two-story gallery completes the estate, featuring hardwood floors, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. Between each building, you will find park-like grounds: gardens, trees, and walking paths past the greenhouses and pergola. Sprawling reception and entertaining spaces promise a venue for parties of any size.

Additional features include beamed ceilings throughout the living spaces and an atrium with a courtyard for entertaining. The property features a modernized 1,971 sf Carriage house with a full kitchen, full bath, and half bath. Outside you can find greenhouses and a pergola that leads from the main house to the terrace. Additionally, the property boasts a three-car garage. This manor is just 0.5 miles to Blackstone Boulevard, 0.8 miles to Hope Street and Hope Street Farmer’s Market. In addition, the estate is one hour to Boston and three hours to New York City by car.

460 Rochambeau Avenue sits on Providence’s East Side within the Blackstone neighborhood, which has the highest homeownership rate in the entire city. This estate spans two entire Blackstone lots, the last true estate in Providence. Wander down Blackstone Boulevard, the 1.6-mile walking path constructed in 1894 is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Hope Street and its Farmer’s Market is minutes from your front door. Discover the amenities in each of Providence’s distinct neighborhoods: arts, culture, recreation, shopping, and restaurants offer delights for all tastes. Rhode Island itself is between the ocean and the bay; you are never far from the water no matter where within the state. Venture a short journey beyond state lines to land in any New England state.

460 Rochambeau Avenue is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 46 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

