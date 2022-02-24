Mountain Rose Herbs’ Free Herbalism Project Virtual Event: Featuring Mimi Hernandez, Dr. Crystal Dawn Silas & Jiling Lin
In the spirit of community herbalism, Mountain Rose Herbs hosts the Free Herbalism Project which we put on several times a year.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is proud to present its 17th Free Herbalism Project (FHP) held virtually on Zoom Friday, March 11 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (PST). This popular event is organized several times a year by Mountain Rose Herbs to provide a celebration of herbal education, music, and community. Spring FHP speakers include Dr. Crystal Dawn Silas and the Executive Director of the American Herbalists Guild, Mimi Hernandez, with special guest emcee Jiling Lin and music by The Muddy Souls.
“In the spirit of community herbalism, Mountain Rose Herbs hosts the Free Herbalism Project which we put on several times a year,” said Mountain Rose Herbs owner and CEO, Shawn Donnille. “The intention has always been the same, to provide herbal connectivity, community engagement, and education, free of charge. We will be bringing this event back in-person in Eugene, Oregon but with the virtual events, we’re able to draw in a geographically diverse crowd.”
Schedule and Presentation Topics:
1:00 – Wild Weedy Wonders, Introduction with Jiling Lin
1:15 – The Muddy Souls, Musical Guest
1:30 – A Fragrant Trio: Lemongrass, Lemon Verbena, and Lemon Balm, Mimi Hernandez
2:30 – The Muddy Souls, Musical Guests
2:45 – What Is the Microbiome and How to Nourish It, Dr. Crystal Dawn Silas
4:00 – Closing with Jiling Lin
Register for Spring FHP to save your spot. If you're not able to log in day-of, you will receive an email with the recording and a special 15% discount code to use on your next Mountain Rose Herbs order. Please allow three weeks to receive the recording. Registration is now available: https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/online-fhp-spring-2022.
About the speakers:
Mimi Prunella Hernandez, MS, RH(AHG), believes strongly that keeping plant wisdom alive is essential and has dedicated her life's work to serving as an advocate for both traditional and professional herbal pathways while building cultural bridges of understanding. Inspired by her Mexican/Colombian background & the Abuelas in her life, her roots spring from Latinx folk herbal traditions. As a Registered Herbalist, Mimi has mentored many students of clinical and community herbalism over the years. She has also worked in nonprofit leadership as the Executive Director of the American Herbalists Guild and in academia where she taught undergraduate Ethnobotany at Frostburg State University. Mimi is realizing her dream as a homesteader near Asheville, NC where she stewards the modest PonderLand native plant sanctuary.
Dr. Crystal Dawn Silas is an intuitive, information-rich, dynamic, inspirational healer/speaker/leader. She is a Functional Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Department Physician with over 20 years of infusing botanical medicines and other integrative approaches to create her unique healing modalities. Crystal Dawn inspires those everyday lifestyle choices that enhance the body/mind/spirit's innate ability to renew itself towards a luminous well being and wholesomeness. Dr. Crystal Dawn is a world nomad, whose compassionate yet provocative paradigms has been shifting lives around the planet for decades.
Jiling Lin, L.Ac. is an Earth-centered acupuncturist, herbalist, and yoga teacher in Ventura, CA. She cultivates thriving health for fellow healthcare practitioners, artists, and athletes through holistically accessible clinical and educational support, specializing in managing pain, chronic illness, and psycho-spiritual wellness. Jiling connects wilderness, creativity, and Spirit through both internal and external environmental stewardship. She facilitates integrative embodied-wellness events nationally and internationally, including wilderness-immersion retreats, herbal workshops, community acupuncture, and emergency medical support. Between patients and students, Jiling is hiking, backpacking, surfing, climbing, and botanizing around Ventura, and beyond.
About Free Herbalism Project: In 2013, Mountain Rose Herbs created FHP as an ongoing series of free educational events featuring visiting herbalists. From aromatherapy, to wild foods, to herb walks to remedy-making, these free classes are one of the many ways Mountain Rose Herbs hopes to give back to herbalists and our local community. Learn more about FHP at https://info.mountainroseherbs.com/free-herbalism-project.
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com.
