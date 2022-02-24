Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,070 in the last 365 days.

LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE AFRICAN SCULPTURES

The above photograph is of a famous Greek horse head displayed at the London Museum. The piece is approximately 3ft by 3 ft and is public domain. We are planning to sculpt twenty limited additions of the statue in white, black, green and mixed colors from

The key objective of Shack Art is to improve the working conditions of our artists, increase productivity levels by the provision of power tools and technology that will assist the expansion of self-employment through training facilities for up and coming

Shack art from Zimbabwe artists

Shack Art in L.A. has Limited Edition Exclusive African Sculptures from Zimbabwe

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shack Art is based in Harare, Zimbabwe and Los Angeles, California. Over the past five years the company has united some of the most renowned and up and coming Zimbabwean artists throughout the country. The overall scope of Shack Art incorporates a combination of African and Western art concepts and designs. During the 1950s, Zimbabwean artists carved stone sculptures to sell to European art lovers. 

 "Shona sculpture movement" was described as an art renaissance, “A miraculous art phenomenon”.

Critics and collectors could not understand how an art genre had developed with such brilliant meticulous originality in an area of Africa with no sculptural heritage. The ‘Shona sculptures’ have been exhibited by art museums and high-end collectors worldwide

Apart from African art, this concept enables the company to utilize the skills of our artists to custom design and create works of art of a wide variety of western markets. Most of these hard-working artists continue to produce amazing works of art as they struggle to maintain a meager status of day to day living. The key objective of Shack Art is to improve the working conditions of our artists, increase productivity levels by the provision of power tools and technology that will assist the expansion of self-employment through training facilities for “up and coming artists”.  Shack Art has curated a selection from world class sculptures in Zimbabwe with a mission, to donate part of the proceeds from the art sales to help local communities and local world-class artists for years to come in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is known as "The Stone capital of Africa" due its sculptural heritage and the wide variety of indigenous stone such as black, green, yellow, brown and mixed serpentine, springsteen, cobalt, verdite, lepidolite, butter jade and opal stone.

Shack Art has a vast variety of art sculptures in different weights and sizes you can view up to a hundred of them on the Shack Art website or contact Keri Ann Kimball directly at KeriAnn@KimballEntertainment.com

Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE AFRICAN SCULPTURES

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.