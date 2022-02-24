LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE AFRICAN SCULPTURES
The above photograph is of a famous Greek horse head displayed at the London Museum. The piece is approximately 3ft by 3 ft and is public domain. We are planning to sculpt twenty limited additions of the statue in white, black, green and mixed colors from
The key objective of Shack Art is to improve the working conditions of our artists, increase productivity levels by the provision of power tools and technology that will assist the expansion of self-employment through training facilities for up and coming
Shack Art in L.A. has Limited Edition Exclusive African Sculptures from ZimbabweLOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shack Art is based in Harare, Zimbabwe and Los Angeles, California. Over the past five years the company has united some of the most renowned and up and coming Zimbabwean artists throughout the country. The overall scope of Shack Art incorporates a combination of African and Western art concepts and designs. During the 1950s, Zimbabwean artists carved stone sculptures to sell to European art lovers.
"Shona sculpture movement" was described as an art renaissance, “A miraculous art phenomenon”.
Critics and collectors could not understand how an art genre had developed with such brilliant meticulous originality in an area of Africa with no sculptural heritage. The ‘Shona sculptures’ have been exhibited by art museums and high-end collectors worldwide
Apart from African art, this concept enables the company to utilize the skills of our artists to custom design and create works of art of a wide variety of western markets. Most of these hard-working artists continue to produce amazing works of art as they struggle to maintain a meager status of day to day living. The key objective of Shack Art is to improve the working conditions of our artists, increase productivity levels by the provision of power tools and technology that will assist the expansion of self-employment through training facilities for “up and coming artists”. Shack Art has curated a selection from world class sculptures in Zimbabwe with a mission, to donate part of the proceeds from the art sales to help local communities and local world-class artists for years to come in Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe is known as "The Stone capital of Africa" due its sculptural heritage and the wide variety of indigenous stone such as black, green, yellow, brown and mixed serpentine, springsteen, cobalt, verdite, lepidolite, butter jade and opal stone.
Shack Art has a vast variety of art sculptures in different weights and sizes you can view up to a hundred of them on the Shack Art website or contact Keri Ann Kimball directly at KeriAnn@KimballEntertainment.com
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn