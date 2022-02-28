Hangman Products a Global Innovation Awards (gia) Finalist for Product Design at Inspired Home Show 2022
Hangman Products' Custom Dye-Sublimated Floating Shelves are a Finalist for Global Innovation Awards (gia) for Product Design at Inspired Home Show 2022SIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangman Products will finally get to show off its award-nominated floating shelves at the Inspired Home Show in Chicago next week. A Global Innovation Awards (gia) finalist in the canceled 2020 show, the US manufacturer and innovator has once again landed in the top five in its category for product design, and this year, the products will be live and in person.
For the 2022 release, Hangman built on its previous show stopper, the patented No Stud Floating Shelf, combining it with another patented system, Dye Sublimation by Decoral. The marriage of these systems created a nearly limitless catalog of stunning and simple-to-install floating shelves.
In dye sublimation, high heat transfers printed images into metal, producing high-resolution wood grains, marble, brushed metals, custom prints, and logos, in a rich durable finish. Hangman's aluminum shelf is the perfect canvas, and its No Stud technology, the perfect complement. Tiny nails install into an aircraft-grade aluminum bracket on any drywall, plaster, or paneled surface - no studs required. The shelf hangs tight and flush to the wall, is incredibly strong (holding 20-60lbs), and leaves minimal damage upon removal. The result is a beautiful custom product that can be installed by almost anyone in minutes, using only a hammer.
Entries were judged by a panel of industry experts and news media. The finalists and global honorees will be on display in a new exhibit in the Hall of Global Product Design in the Grand Concourse Lobby of the North Building as well as in the New Product Showcases located in the Buyers Club in each Show building. The Inspired Home Show opens at 10 a.m. on March 5 and runs through 5:30 p.m. March 7.
About HANGMAN Products
HANGMAN Products was founded in 1999 with the mission to reinvent picture hanging. Today, the Los Angeles based company has expanded its vision from picture hanging to consumer electronic accessories, anti-tip safety hardware, home decor and organization with over 30 patents and trademarks. The HANGMAN product line has received international design recognition and is available in the world’s biggest retailers, as well as at hangmanproducts.com.
Hangman No Stud Floating Shelves Installation