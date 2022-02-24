More about Arrest Made in Adel Death Investigation

Submit Release
Adel, GA (February 24, 2022) – On February 23, 2022, Bryant Kenney, 50, of Adel, was arrested in connection to the death of Donald Penny, age 81. Kenney was charged with one count of Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault and booked into the Cook County Jail.

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the GBI’s Douglas Office received a request from the Adel Police Department to assist with a death investigation. The Adel Police Department responded to a 911 call at 500 N. Gordon Avenue, Adel, Cook County, GA, in reference to an unresponsive person. When officers arrived, they found Penny deceased. Penny was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. Preliminary findings of the autopsy is that Penny’s death is ruled as a homicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

