Wilkinson County, GA (March 18, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Cliffton Alan Bryant, age 41, of Dublin, GA, with Electronically Furnishing Obscene Materials to Minors and Improper Sexual Contact by an Employee, Agent, or Foster Parent.

On March 4, 2026, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of improper sexual contact between a former Wilkinson County High School JROTC teacher and a student at the Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia. The investigation confirmed that Bryant showed a student an inappropriate picture of a male’s genitals while located at the school.

Bryant was booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.