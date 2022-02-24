February 24, 2022

Augusta, MAINE — Due to a forecasted winter storm expected to impact much of the state, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to open on a delayed schedule for tomorrow, Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

"Recent warmer weather should not make us underestimate this winter storm," said Governor Janet Mills. "I encourage all Maine people to be careful during their morning commute tomorrow, giving plenty of space to road crews as they work to clear the roads."

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and/or Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the State of Maine beginning around midnight tonight through late Friday evening, expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy snowfall. Total snow accumulations are forecasted at 6 to 8 inches for some portions of the State.

Members of the public are advised to monitor local news for any additional updates to State of Maine offices’ operating hours in the case of a worsening of the forecast.