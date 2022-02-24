Foreign minister Hoekstra’s response to Russian attack on Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, February 24 - News item | 24-02-2022 | 13:16

'The Netherlands strongly condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine,' Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra has said. 'This is an act of war for which Russia will pay a heavy price. The Netherlands is in close contact with EU and NATO partners.'

The situation in Ukraine

In the night of 23-24 February Russian armed forces invaded Ukraine, following President Putin’s earlier announcement of a ‘special military operation’ in the Donbas region. There have been reports of explosions in various cities in the east and south of Ukraine, and of missile strikes in the capital. Kyiv. There have also been reports of an amphibious landing operation.

Advice to Dutch nationals

Do not travel to Ukraine. If you are already in Ukraine, leave the country if you can do so safely. If this is not possible, find a safe place to shelter. The Dutch authorities are not evacuating people. If you are in Ukraine, make a point of letting your loved ones know you are safe. Always follow the instructions of the local authorities. Read the travel advisory for Ukraine (in Dutch only).

Emergency assistance

The meeting point in Lviv is open for emergency assistance to Dutch nationals and their immediate families. If you are in Ukraine and need consular assistance, you can reach the foreign ministry’s call centre 24 hours a day on +31 247 247 247.

More information

The situation is unclear, and there are new developments all the time. You can find more information on the Russia and Ukraine page.