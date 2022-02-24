Saskatchewan Announces $2.2 million for Training Voucher Program

CANADA, February 24 - Released on February 24, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $2.2 million in funding to help individuals train and re-enter the labour force with new marketable skills. The funding will be provided through the Training Voucher Program and will make re-training accessible and affordable to workers impacted by recent economic challenges.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we recognize economic challenges caused by COVID-19 have impacted some Saskatchewan workers who might want to develop new skills as they re-enter the labour force," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "The Training Voucher Program will help us achieve the important goal of training and retaining a skilled workforce to match employer needs and help drive Saskatchewan's economic growth."

The program is funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Labour Market Transfer Agreements and covers agreements with public and private training institutions while targeting various sectors such as information technology, health care and hospitality. The program helps to make re-training more accessible and affordable by covering tuition and other eligible costs.

The public training institutions include Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Carlton Trail College, Cumberland College, Great Plains College, Lakeland College, Northlands College, North West College, Parkland College, Southeast College, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, and Gabriel Dumont Institute. The program was also recently expanded to include the following private training institutions:18-Wheels Training Services, Lifemark Health Group, Northern Resource Trucking, Academy of Learning and the Saskatoon Business College.

For more information on the program and eligibility, visit the program website or contact SaskJobs Career Services directly at 1-833-613-0485 or careerservices@gov.sk.ca.

