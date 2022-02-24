Evolvant and Base64.ai Partner to Bring Intelligent Automation to Document Processing
Evolvant, automation consulting firm in Dubai and Base64.ai, AI document understanding company in New York announced a strategic partnership in the Middle East.
Base64.ai has captured our attention and imagination in the field of AI-enabled document understanding”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Base64.ai, an innovative New York-based AI document understanding company, and Evolvant, a leading intelligent automation consulting firm based in Dubai, announced a strategic partnership to bring intelligent document processing to more companies in the Middle East.
— George Brough, COO of Evolvant
As noted by a recent ZDNet article, AI technology could contribute more than $300 billion to Middle East GDP by 2031. Since 2019, Evolvant has been driving the adoption of intelligent automation in a region known for its rapidly growing tech innovation. It is now combining its immense experience in the industry with Base64.ai’s AI-powered document processing solution.
With 99% of document processing still being done manually, society seems far away from Forrester Research’s prediction that automation services will replace 73% of all cubicle-related jobs involving clerical tasks and data entry by 2030. The lack of implementation expertise has slowed the adoption of newer powerful AI technologies, making partners like Evolvant critical for driving digital transformation.
Evolvant’s certified experts in automation are making this digital transformation possible. This experience, paired with Base64.ai’s easy-to-use API, makes intelligent document processing available to organizations of all sizes. Now, organizations won’t have to spend the time, effort, and money to build individual machine learning models for each document type. In most cases, this technology can be integrated within less than an hour into a company’s existing document processing workflow.
“At Evolvant, we pride ourselves on continuously enhancing our technology stack of best-in-class tools that have truly transformative potential for our customers. Base64.ai has captured our attention and imagination in the field of AI-enabled document understanding. We are extremely excited about not only the technology, but also working in partnership with the fantastic Base64 team,” said George Brough, COO of Evolvant.
“Companies in the Middle East are adopting technology rapidly, and Dubai is leading these efforts as the innovation hub of the region. We are very excited to partner with Evolvant, one of the leading and most trusted automation experts in MENA, to help companies with their digital transformation through enterprise automation,” said Tufan Lokmanoglu, Head of Partnerships at Base64.ai.
About Evolvant: Founded in 2019, Evolvant’s mission is to enable the successful digital transformation of companies through the provision of trained, certified experts in automation, supporting their technology and business partners to deliver the highest-quality solutions available in the market.
About Base64.ai: Established in 2020, Base64.ai is a cloud-based artificial intelligence service that instantly and accurately extracts text, data, handwriting, photos, and signatures from all types of documents, including IDs, driver licenses, passports, visas, receipts, invoices, forms, and hundreds of other document types worldwide. In seconds, Base64.ai discerns the document's type, extracts the relevant information, verifies the results, and integrates them into the customer's systems, saving thousands of employee hours per month for customers by automating document processing.
Tufan Lokmanoglu
Base64ai Inc
+1 (646) 896-9997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn