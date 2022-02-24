Governor Abbott Statement On The Shooting Of San Jacinto County Deputy Constable In Houston

TEXAS, February 24 - February 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today issued a statement after San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams was shot and killed yesterday afternoon while working outside employment in Houston:

"Our hearts are with the family of Deputy Constable Neil Adams who passed away yesterday evening in Houston while working an off-duty security job at a local mall," said Governor Abbott. "We are grateful for the dedication of our law enforcement officers who are committed to keeping us safe, whether on or off duty, and their immeasurable sacrifices are not lost on us. The State of Texas has offered assistance and support to the City of Houston as they investigate the shooting. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for Deputy Adams' family and the Precinct 1 Constable's office during this difficult time."