Lovell Government Services Ranks Second on Inc. Magazine’s Vet100 List
This is Lovell’s third time to be listed among 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Businesses
Lovell is honored to be recognized among so many impressive Veteran-owned businesses and we thank the IVMF for celebrating Veteran entrepreneurship.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services has been ranked second on the annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest growing veteran-owned businesses. The ranking, created in partnership with Inc. Magazine and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.
— Chris Lovell, CEO, Lovell Government Services
Originally established as the Vet50 list, the list was expanded in 2020 to include 100 veteran-owned businesses in acknowledgement of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs.
“Lovell is honored to be recognized among so many impressive Veteran-owned businesses and we thank the IVMF for celebrating Veteran entrepreneurship. Many Veterans find their purpose in business where they can apply the same dedication and resiliency they learned from their time in service. From day one of basic training, Veterans learn to take care of each other. We are proud to be a part of the Veteran-owned business community,” says Chris Lovell, CEO and Founder of Lovell Government Services.
Lovell Government Services is a rapidly growing Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), named as Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing privately held company in the Government Services category in 2021. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to increase their federal revenue stream, win government contracts, and serve Veteran and military patient populations. Lovell wins government contracts for suppliers by finding opportunities, placing bids, and handling all communication, negotiation, and requests for information that follow. Partnering with an SDVOSB allows companies to support veterans and help government customers meet their Federal Set-Aside award requirements.
“Economic prosperity is so important to so many aspects of American life, from home and main street to even our standing in the world,” says Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s Editor in Chief. “Given that prosperity is driven by small business, and given, we now know, the impact Veteran founders have on that small business, we can only continue to recognize them and say, again, thank you for your service.”
“All veteran entrepreneurs bring a unique set of proven skills and knowledge to the business world as a result of their military service,” said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. “This year’s list reflects the grit and resilience veterans demonstrate every day, logging enormous growth amid a dynamically challenging business environment. Our partnership with Inc. magazine is critical to highlighting the success of these veteran-owned businesses.”
Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at IVMF’s Veteran Entrepreneurship Success Summit in Washington, DC.
For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services was established by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013. Lovell’s mission is to serve the Veterans Administration Hospital System, the U.S. Military Medical Networks, other Federal Healthcare Systems, and the communities they support. Lovell partners with Medical and Pharmaceutical Suppliers to fast track and distribute the latest in life-saving technologies to the Federal Government. Lovell has a tailor-made solution for suppliers at any stage. In addition to federal distribution, sales training, third-party logistics (3PL), and consulting services are available. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families
Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 170,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
