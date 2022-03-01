TutorOcean Opens Doors to Thousands of VIPKid Tutors and Students in North America
As a popular platform for language learning, TutorOcean gives thousands of former VIPKid tutors and students the ability to continue their learning journeys.
I’m confident that our community can provide former VIPKid tutors and students with a reliable learning support system. Reach out anytime, we’re here to help.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com), a global tutoring marketplace with vetted tutors that facilitates virtual learning with its free whiteboard-driven virtual classroom, announced today that it’s welcoming thousands of former VIPKid tutors and students to join its platform so they can continue to help students to reach their learning goals. TutorOcean is the perfect VIPKids' alternative for North American tutors and students, as they were required to close their tutoring program in China.
— Will Li, CEO and Co-Founder of TutorOcean
“It’s very unfortunate to see another respected tutoring platform close its key program. Especially when research has proven that high dosage tutoring works,” said Will Li, Co-Founder, and CEO of TutorOcean. “I’m confident that our community can provide former VIPKid tutors and students with a reliable learning support system. Reach out anytime, we are here to help.”
Joining the TutorOcean platform as a tutor or student comes with many advantages, including free registration, access to an interactive online classroom, and world-class customer support. The online classroom is equipped with an easy-to-use and fully-featured interactive whiteboard, including video, file sharing, writing support, and joint code editor, that enable tutors to collaborate with students in real-time in ways never done before.
TutorOcean has seen a huge demand for its tutors with the platform growing more than 20% month-over-month even before the COVID-19 pandemic. TutorOcean is expanding its global community to empower teaching and learning. Its innovative platform continues to focus on removing barriers for both tutors and students.
TutorOcean is on a mission to empower the world to learn and share knowledge.
What will you learn today?
About TutorOcean
TutorOcean (www.tutorocean.com) is a global tutoring marketplace and virtual learning platform where learners and tutors engage for K-12 and post-secondary subjects, university preparation, peer-led mentoring, and instruction in a variety of arts and hobbies.
Using TutorOcean’s intuitive and integrated online classroom, tutors can create a stimulating and effective learning environment to help learners achieve their goals. It’s a place where connections are made instantly, knowledge is shared in real-time, and geographical boundaries are conquered to create a global community that is passionate about lifelong learning.
Jonathan Milne
TutorOcean
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other