Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen of Teen Mom OG speaks out in backlash to racist comments made by her daughter

Debra Danielsen responds to daughter Farrah Abraham's racist comment on Teen Mom Reunion

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper, singer, and reality star - seen on MTV, VH1, and WeTV, Debra Danielsen

Her trailblazing and unforgettable role on MTV’s Teen Mom resurfaced last week when she learned that her daughter, Farrah Abraham made racist comments during a surprise guest appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. That episode shows Abraham acting erratic and called one of the guests "Ghetto" during a verbal exchange.

A source said that after learning of what her daughter said, Danielsen had some strong word to say about this. “I have something to say, A lot to say! Mental health is real and there has to be something mental going on with Ferrah. I am appalled, just disgusted with those words coming out of her mouth. How dirty! She was raised better - believe it or not. I know… I’m her mom.” Deborah reflects on the show, "when we were on Teen Mom it was the same thing: ridiculous outbursts, and fights. I thought that she had grown up, I guess not." Debra supports the moms on the MTV show Teen Mom Family Reunion series and understands their struggles.

Debra is currently negotiating future shows while she engages her following on social media. “ My channel is about seeing the best and like my song “ on my grind”, it is about staying true to yourself. Danielsen's music videos reflect her true talent zeal.

Like her music, The Debra Danielsen YouTube Channel is real talk. Her weekly post and shows get up close and personal with other celebrity guests giving the scoop on a variety of topics.