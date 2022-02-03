Strands of Beauty Announces the Launch of Arizona’s First Hair Braiding Institute

We are excited to launch the Strands of Beauty Institute of Braiding and Beauty Business Development. The first hair braiding training institute in Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strands of Beauty is excited to announce the launch of the Strands of Beauty Institute of Braiding and Beauty Business Development. The first and only hands-on hair braiding training institute in Arizona. In addition to the online institute, they also have a braiding network for people who desire to become certified professional hair braiders and build their clientele. The official launch date for Braid Institute is February 22, 2022

Strands of Beauty is answering the call of clients all over the valley and beyond that are annoyed with hair braiders who either do not show up or who can not deliver on their promises of being able to complete certain styles properly.

We sat down with Master Braider Ethena Profit to talk braids and expanding her braiding institute here in Arizona. “Ever since I arrived here from Atlanta - the “hair capital”, I am stunned at the number of clients who are in tears when they leave an appointment with me. They are crying tears of joy, overwhelmed with gratitude that we can actually deliver what was promised on the picture shown or that we actually even showed up.” " Our school teaches real-life braiding and extension skills... techniques that are in demand right now like, box braids, crochet braids, tree braids and micro links. Our business classes are designed to create legitimate businesses for our students and promote the entrepreneurial mentality."

Ethena, a graduate of Arizona State University and a well known master celebrity braider, former owner of 10 salon locations ( 2 civilian locations - Atlanta, 8 military base locations), and five pop up shop locations (Orlando FL, Charlotte NC, Washington DC metro area, Las Vegas, Los Angeles) has since had a resurgence from her two year sabbatical. The master braider is adding several cities to her map of braiding locations through the braiding network.

“I have reorganized, dropped some necessary toxic baggage, taken care of myself and now I am thrilled to be back! I am from Atlanta, but I love the beauty of and peace found here in Arizona. It feels good to be in this city that feels like home teaching and building a team. There are so many people, clients and students who can benefit from our school and our services. The good thing is that anyone can attend, our school is open to everyone and our network team is built of braiders and stylist worldwide, not just in Arizona. Our school is waaay beyond just a video. We are providing skills, certifications, and clients to our students. “

The free Strands of Beauty Braids School Open house will be live on zoom on Feb 7, 2022 at 7:00PM Eastern and 5:00PM Arizona time.