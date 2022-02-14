Greatness Performance and Sports Announces the Launch of a Love and Covid inspired Weight Loss Program

Coach Joshua Profit’s before and after picture showing his amazing transformation and weight loss. Coach Joshua Profit and his wife in New Zealand. Coach Joshua Profit weight lost of 175 pounds has inspired him to help people in New Zealand and all over the world.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach J. Profit is excited to announce the launch of The Greatness Plan, a comprehensive weight loss formula and a nutrition guide based on 25 years of experience as a coach and football player that has transformed his life and the test group he trained during the Covid lock downs. “ My motivation was and is my wife and kids. We got married there right before covid. I left to take a job, scheduled to only be a few weeks at the time. They have been in New Zealand during this 2 year lock down. It has been hard.” Profit went on to say that since the border was closed and he was denied the partnership visa by the New Zealand Immigration office, because they had not been living together long enough, he used the love he has for his family to develop this plan. That denial was a stepping stone on his path to greatness resulting in him losing 175lbs (80kg) during the lockdown.

Greatness Performance and Sports (GPS), believes that love really does conquer all. The company seeks stories of greatness from its members and motivates its clients to use their situations as passionate stepping stones on their path to greatness. They are currently organizing a charity event to combat the obesity and suicide rate of teens in New Zealand.

GPS underscores this message through original motivational sayings printed on their t-shirts. “Sometimes when I was having a hard day, I would repeat some of these sayings aloud to myself. I said “The Grind Never Stops” during a virtual training session and my client said - ‘you need to put that on a shirt, I need to see that when I am working out.’ So, I put it on a t-shirt on my site. Now our most popular t-shirts sell out in less than 24 hours. People like giving them as gifts, especially since gyms are reopened and companies are back to team building. Most people just want to be seen and loved. We are doing that through self love and visual motivation.

With the launch of www.coachjprofit.com people can see what we are all about. They can join our mission to reverse obesity and suicide. “They can go hand-in-hand. I know when I stepped on that scale and it was 442 lbs (192 kg) I did not have any self love and I wanted my life to be over. I have been there and I am changing it… now. Right now”