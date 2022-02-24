IADA Embraces GAMA's Increasing Deliveries

IADA Chairman ﻿David Monacell

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association is heartened that the delivery numbers for new business aircraft released recently by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association show an increase in new turbine airplanes entering the marketplace. In addition, IADA is pleased with the prospects for even greater new aircraft manufacturing activity in the coming years from GAMA companies and IADA OEM members.

“Many of IADA’s accredited preowned aircraft dealers embrace this influx of new business aircraft into the marketplace, which can begin to address the historically low inventory of newer and well-equipped business jets and turboprops,” said IADA Chairman David Monacell, Partner in CFS Jets, in Cornelius, N.C.

He added, “This dearth of good business jets for sale can eventually be addressed by additional new airplanes entering the marketplace, which can have the effect of bringing supply more in line with demand, while normalizing aircraft values for our industry’s customers. Obviously, we anticipate the OEMs will only increase production rates when business conditions align appropriately for the future."

IADA members recorded 1,372 business aircraft transactions in 2021, considerably over the 700 average annual transactions, while the available inventory of preowned aircraft for sale has plummeted to historic lows. GAMA companies delivered 1,237 new turbine powered airplanes in 2021 and anticipate increasing production into the future.

About the International Aircraft Dealer Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more information go to www.iada.aero.

IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

About AircraftExchange.com

A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet certain accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.

The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.

