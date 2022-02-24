Submit Release
LifeNome selected by LG NOVA to explore joint technology development opportunities in precision connected health

NYC-based precision health AI platform joins forces with the tech giant to explore personalized preventive health solutions inside the home.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Precision health AI platform LifeNome has been selected by LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center, as one of the top connected health startup partners of LG NOVA’s Mission for the Future challenge competition.

Within the first stage, the two companies will be exploring joint business opportunities for LG and LifeNome’s Genomics AI® technology platform to transform preventive health.

“We look forward to leveraging the LG NOVA team’s technology and global commercial business expertise to rethink how preventative health can be personalized and delivered to individuals and families across the globe,” says Dr. Ali Mostashari, LifeNome’s CEO.

LifeNome is an award-winning precision health AI company headquartered in New York City. Founded by three scientists, each in the top 20 cited scholars in their respective fields of complexity science, computational genomics and semantic networks in the world, the company leverages biological, physiological, behavioral and environmental data to hyper-personalize health and wellbeing interventions for individuals using its Genomics AI engine.

LifeNome's enterprise partners include some of the world's leading organizations in healthcare, insurance, and consumer products. In addition to the selection as one of the First 50 in the LG Mission for the Future Challenge, LifeNome has won 17 major industry awards and recognitions including the 2021 Biotech Award for Best Precision Heath Company, Abbott 2021 Health Challenge, PEPSICO Greenhouse Accelerator Program, Zurich Insurance Innovation World Championships 2019, Lux Research’s Top Digital Transformation Startups of 2020, Analytics Insight Magazine’s Top 10 Most Disruptive AI Companies in Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Quickfire Challenge 2018, and many others.

LG NOVA, the North American Innovation Center for global innovator LG Electronics, is tasked with creating a collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas that embody LG’s “innovation for a better life” philosophy. Powered by the LG brand and resources, LG NOVA is partnering with startup and entrepreneur communities to scale up ideas and concepts, working with them to bring innovation from the outside into LG.

